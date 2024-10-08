How to Pick the Predators vs. Stars Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 10
Published 8:38 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Thursday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.
Predators vs. Stars Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent combined to score more than 6 goals in 52 of 88 games last season.
- Dallas combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 56 of 101 games last season.
- These teams scored a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.8 more than this one’s over/under.
- Combined, these teams allowed 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.
- The Predators were 10th in goals scored in the league, and the Stars were third.
- This game features the league’s eighth-ranked (Stars) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -116
- The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline last season (61.4%).
- Nashville went 23-14 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -116 or shorter.
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.7% in this contest.
Stars Moneyline: -104
- Last season the Stars had nine wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.
- Dallas was 7-8 as an underdog of -104 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Stars have a 51.0% chance to win.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Dallas 3
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- One of Nashville’s top offensive players a season ago was Filip Forsberg, who registered 94 points in 82 contests.
- Roman Josi was another of Nashville’s top contributors last season, tallying 85 total points (23 goals and 62 assists).
- Nashville’s scoring effort last season was aided by Steven Stamkos’ 85 points, including 41 assists.
- As Nashville’s top goalkeeper last season, Juuse Saros recorded 35 wins and 24 losses while giving up 173 goals against 1672 saves.
Stars Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Dallas’ Jason Robertson recorded 51 assists and 29 goals in 82 games last season, for 80 points.
- Wyatt Johnston was a top contributor for Dallas, with 65 total points. He scored 32 goals and provided 33 assists in 82 games.
- Roope Hintz had 30 goals and 35 assists, for a season point total of 65.
- Jake Oettinger had a .905 save percentage (31st in the league) last season, allowing 140 goals (2.7 goals against average). He put together a 35-14-4 record between the pipes for Dallas.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Stars
|–
|Home
|-116
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Away
|–
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
Stars’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-104
|10/12/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|10/13/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|10/15/2024
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Dallas Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
