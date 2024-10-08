How to Pick the Predators vs. Stars Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 10 Published 8:38 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Thursday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Stars Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent combined to score more than 6 goals in 52 of 88 games last season.

Dallas combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 56 of 101 games last season.

These teams scored a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.8 more than this one’s over/under.

Combined, these teams allowed 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.

The Predators were 10th in goals scored in the league, and the Stars were third.

This game features the league’s eighth-ranked (Stars) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -116

The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline last season (61.4%).

Nashville went 23-14 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -116 or shorter.

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.7% in this contest.

Stars Moneyline: -104

Last season the Stars had nine wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.

Dallas was 7-8 as an underdog of -104 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Stars have a 51.0% chance to win.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Dallas 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

One of Nashville’s top offensive players a season ago was Filip Forsberg, who registered 94 points in 82 contests.

Roman Josi was another of Nashville’s top contributors last season, tallying 85 total points (23 goals and 62 assists).

Nashville’s scoring effort last season was aided by Steven Stamkos’ 85 points, including 41 assists.

As Nashville’s top goalkeeper last season, Juuse Saros recorded 35 wins and 24 losses while giving up 173 goals against 1672 saves.

Stars Points Leaders (2023-24)

Dallas’ Jason Robertson recorded 51 assists and 29 goals in 82 games last season, for 80 points.

Wyatt Johnston was a top contributor for Dallas, with 65 total points. He scored 32 goals and provided 33 assists in 82 games.

Roope Hintz had 30 goals and 35 assists, for a season point total of 65.

Jake Oettinger had a .905 save percentage (31st in the league) last season, allowing 140 goals (2.7 goals against average). He put together a 35-14-4 record between the pipes for Dallas.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars – Home -116 10/12/2024 Red Wings – Away – 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home –

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Predators – Away -104 10/12/2024 Islanders – Home – 10/13/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/15/2024 Sharks – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Dallas Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.