How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 8 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

On a Tuesday WNBA playoff schedule that features just one matchup, the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx will take center stage.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Email newsletter signup

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.