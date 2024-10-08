JR’s Tires opens new store on Highway 63 Published 10:03 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

JR’s Tires held a grand opening for their new store on Highway 63 on Saturday with free hot dogs, drinks, T-Shirts to go along with great prices on new and used tires.

Owner J.R Kitts has 35 years experience selling tires and has two other retail stores in LaFollette and Caryville.

“We’re venturing out into this area to try to help people that are in need of buying a good used tire at a cheap price,” he said. “We carry all new tires, too. They get to be very expensive and in this time and day it’s hard on people just to pay their bills. We’re here to try to benefit the community and reach out and help those that are in need.”

Kitts said the store stocks all sizes of new and used tires and has about 350 new tires and over 400 used tires on hand.

“We also keep antifreeze in stock for $10 a gallon,” he said. “We do a great job selling the Green and Gold, not half and half — 100 percent. We want to offer you a good product at a cheap price.”

JR’s Valley also carries a wide variety of trailer tires.

“We’ve got trailer tires for all of your farm trailers and your utility trailers in stock from a 13-inch trailer tire all the way up to a 235/85 16 trailer tire,” Kitts said. “We’re also going to be doing farm tractor tire repair. We’ve got a good staff here with mounting and balancing available.

The store, located at 2111 Highway 63, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call 423-201-4206 for prices or to set up an appointment.

“Give us a call any time, If you want Michelin, BF Goodrich, any brand we can order it and have it the next day,” Kitts said. “We want you to come by and give us a shot. We’ll save you a few dollars, that way your money can go further to do other things that are necessary for your family.

He added that JR’s can help out customers with any kind of tire, at any price they need and any brand they want.

“We’re not here to say we’re going to beat or do a better job, we’re here to serve you and give you something you can rely on,” Kitts added. “We’re not here to hurt, we’re here to help.”