NFL Week 6 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024
After analyzing the 14 matchups on the Week 6 slate in the NFL, our best bet choice is Eagles -8.5. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.
Best Week 6 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
IND-TEN | JAX-CHI | BUF-NYJ | LAC-DEN | PIT-LV
Pick: Titans +1 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bears -2.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 13.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -2.5
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jets +2.5 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jets by 3.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +3 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -3 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 8.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet.
Best Week 6 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 41.5 – Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Total: 47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 52.5 – Commanders vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 54.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 35.5 – Chargers vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Total: 31.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 49.5 – Cardinals vs. Packers
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 52.5 – Lions vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 47.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

