October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:16 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024
In a Tuesday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the St. Louis Blues versus the Seattle Kraken is a game to watch.
Info on live coverage of today’s NHL action is available for you.
How to Watch October 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken
|4:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.