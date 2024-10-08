October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:16 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In a Tuesday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the St. Louis Blues versus the Seattle Kraken is a game to watch.

Info on live coverage of today’s NHL action is available for you.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.