Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the league (157 yards allowed per game).

With his upcoming tilt against the Colts this week, should Pollard be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 25th at his position and 83rd overall in the league, Pollard has 45.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his past three games, Pollard has picked up 29.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game). He has rushed for 164 yards on 45 carries, with one touchdown, and has 75 yards receiving on 10 catches (12 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!