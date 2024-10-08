Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will take on the 29th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Burks worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his game against the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 2.1

Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.3 1 1 13 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Ranked 137th at his position and 366th overall in the NFL, Burks has 2.5 fantasy points (0.6 per game).

Burks has accumulated 22 yards receiving, on two catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 2.2 fantasy points (0.7 per game) over his past three games.

Treylon Burks picked up 1.3 fantasy points — one reception, 13 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

