Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (262.2 yards allowed per game).

Should Boyd be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Colts? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 94th at his position and 265th overall in the NFL, Boyd has 10.8 fantasy points (2.7 per game).

Boyd has accumulated nine fantasy points (three per game) during his past three games. He has 90 yards receiving, on seven catches (11 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd accumulated 3.3 fantasy points — three receptions, 33 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

In his worst game of the season, Boyd finished with 1.8 fantasy points — three receptions, 18 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

