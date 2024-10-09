Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Florida vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Oct. 12
Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
SEC rivals will clash when the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) meet the Florida Gators (3-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Florida
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Tennessee 36, Florida 18
- Tennessee is -694 on the moneyline, and Florida is +485.
- Tennessee has a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -694 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- This season, Florida has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Gators have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +485.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 87.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-15.5)
- Tennessee has three wins in four games versus the spread this season.
- The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.
- Thus far in 2024 Florida has two wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game twice this season.
- There have been two games featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s total of 55.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 76.2 points per game, 20.7 points more than the point total of 55.5 for this matchup.
Key Stats Splits
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.3
|62.5
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|39.5
|56
|34
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|1-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.7
|53.9
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|32.6
|32.8
|32
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
