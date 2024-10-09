Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Florida vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Oct. 12 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) meet the Florida Gators (3-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 36, Florida 18

Tennessee 36, Florida 18 Tennessee is -694 on the moneyline, and Florida is +485.

Tennessee has a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -694 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Florida has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Gators have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +485.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 87.4%.

Email newsletter signup

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-15.5)



Tennessee has three wins in four games versus the spread this season.

The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2024 Florida has two wins against the spread.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)

Under (55.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s total of 55.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 76.2 points per game, 20.7 points more than the point total of 55.5 for this matchup.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.3 62.5 58.2 Implied Total AVG 39.5 56 34 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 1-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Florida Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 53.9 58 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.8 32 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-2 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.