Claiborne Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

October is here, so it’s time for pink ribbons everywhere in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Claiborne Medical Center is using this opportunity to encourage women aged 40 and older to get their annual mammograms.

“Breast cancer awareness month is an excellent time to schedule your mammogram,” said Josh Fultz, Claiborne imaging manager. “All women 40 and over should have a mammogram every year to check for abnormalities that may indicate early stages of breast cancer.”

The Claiborne Breast Center utilizes digital mammography technology, which obtains clearer images for early detection of breast cancer. The user-friendly design means greater comfort during breast cancer screening and diagnosis.

Screening mammograms are performed with computer-assisted digital analysis. This technology cuts scan times in half, allowing patients to be seen quickly. Digital images give better visibility, particularly for women with dense breast tissue, those who have implants, or those who have known abnormalities. The Claiborne Breast Center is FDA-certified and is accredited by the American College of Radiology.

“We want to make your mammogram appointment as easy and painless as possible. We also know that you are busy with your job, family, and other responsibilities, so you can schedule your screening mammogram directly, and we have evening appointments for your convenience,” Fultz added.

To schedule a screening mammogram, call 423-626-2530. Diagnostic mammograms require a physician’s order.

October is also a time for celebration, so anyone receiving a mammogram in October will receive a gift bag, and there will be special dates with refreshments available at the breast center. Pink and white balloons will decorate the area, and a special Barbie-themed photo op will be available for anyone to take fun photos with their friends.

Claiborne Medical Center is also hosting a breast cancer survivor luncheon on October 24 at noon in the hospital’s conference room. If you are a survivor who would like to attend the luncheon, call Betsy Maples at 423-526-2192 or Ashley Hembree at 865-292-8346.

