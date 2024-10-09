How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:19 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Wednesday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 9

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS When: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46 ERA)

New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS When: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA)

Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:08 PM ET

9:08 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)

Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA) Dodgers Starter: TBA

