Lovin runs for 3 TDs to lead Bulldogs over Knights 39-3

On a night dedicated to helping with the flood relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Claiborne Bulldogs put together a complete performance on the field in a 39-13 win over Chuckey-Doak last Friday.

Junior running back Kaden Lovin ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns and senior quarterback Isaac Daniels passed for three scores to lead the Bulldogs. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Chuckey-Doak but was moved to Claiborne due to flooding, and ongoing power and water outages in Greene County.

Claiborne struck first as Daniels found Colton Jones in the back corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 7:12 to play in the first quarter. Aiden Roark’s kick made it 7-0.

The Bulldogs got the ball back late in the first quarter and held the ball into the second. Lovin’s 47-yard run took the ball down to the Black Knights’ 12 and a few plays later he scored from 3 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

Owen Stone’s interception set the Claiborne offense up near midfield and Daniels hooked up with Anthony Turner twice for 33 yards, Lovin had an 11-yard run and then scored on a 4-yard run up the middle. Roark’s third PAT made it 21-0 with 2:52 left in the first half.

Claiborne wasn’t done. A Williams interception set the Bulldog offense up at the 25 and Daniels went deep for Jones on the very next play. Jones went up and got the back-shoulder throw at around the 3-yard line and spun into the end zone to make it 27-0

An interception by Lovin kept the score 27-0 going into the half.

Chucke-Doak got on the board on the opening drive of the third quarter with a deep pass on fourth and long taking ball down to the 2-yard line and they ran it in from there to make the score 27-6.

The Bulldogs answered right back. A 48-yard run by Williams set up Lovin’s third touchdown run of the night to extend the lead to 33-6 with 6:29 to play in the third quarter.

Lovin had a 47-yard touchdown on a swing pass called back on an illegal block, but Claiborne continued to drive down the field. Turner made a leaping catch of a Daniels pass for a 14-yard touchdown with 7:50 to play.

Chuckey-Doak added a late touchdown to set the final score at 39-13.

Claiborne (3-3) will host Gatlinburg-Pittman this Friday.