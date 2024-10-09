NFL Week 6 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
The NFL schedule in Week 6 should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding Week 6 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.
How to Watch Week 6 NFL Games
Thursday
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
