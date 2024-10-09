October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Today’s NHL lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Montreal Canadiens.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch October 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.