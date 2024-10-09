October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Today’s NHL lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Montreal Canadiens.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch October 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
Regional restrictions may apply.