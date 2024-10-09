Panthers take on West Greene Published 11:23 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cumberland Gap hosted West Greene High School for their 2024 homecoming/senior night game last Friday. The game also saw tribute paid to Noah Fultz, supporting him on his road to recovery following a heartbreaking injury a few weeks prior. Noah’s number replaced the teams usual “CG” logo at center field.

Despite the off-the-field celebrations, the Buffaloes made business on the gridiron a difficult ordeal all night. The Panthers spotted the Buffaloes 13 quick points in the first quarter due in large part to being unable to pin down West Greene’s elusive quarterback. Following the Buffaloes’ second score, Cumberland Gap’s Gabriel Daniels was able to return the kick for a TD. The score was called back however due to a block in the back behind the play and the first quarter ended seeing West Greene leading by a score 13-0.

Both teams traded possessions throughout the majority of the second quarter, one of which saw the Panthers successfully defend a fake punt attempt by the Buffaloes. West Greene was able to score late stretching their lead 20-0 and although they had completed a few big pass plays earlier, the Panthers simply couldn’t find paydirt. The half ended on a Hunter Wilhoit interception and the teams headed into the break.

These themes continued into the second half of the game, with West Greene scoring once in the third quarter (26-0) and then two more times in the fourth to make it 40-0. Tate Murphy regularly found Gabriel Daniels several times throughout the night for timely conversions and big chunks of yards, but the Panthers simply couldn’t translate it into points on the scoreboard.

Cumberland Gap has an open date this week before traveling to Happy Valley on the 18th.