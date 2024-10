Sara Stamper crowned CGHS Football Homecoming Queen Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Sophomore Sara Stamper was crowned the 2024 Cumberland Gap High School football homecoming queen during halftime of Friday’s game. Sara is the daughter of Joe and Angel Stamper. She was escorted by Jacob Claggett, son of Jonathon and Jessica Claggett. (Photos by Jay Compton)