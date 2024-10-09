SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7 Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Week 7 of the 2024 college football season features seven games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include picking Vanderbilt +13.5 against Kentucky as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup.

Best Week 7 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 2.3 points

Kentucky by 2.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: UMass +27.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen

Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 20.1 points

Missouri by 20.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Oklahoma +14.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 7.6 points

Texas by 7.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: South Carolina +21.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide

South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 16.4 points

Alabama by 16.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 7.3 points

Ole Miss by 7.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 7 SEC Total Bets

Under 63.5 – Ole Miss vs. LSU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Under 54.5 – Missouri vs. UMass

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen

Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen Projected Total: 48 points

48 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo

Over 50.5 – South Carolina vs. Alabama

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide

South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 50.3 points

50.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Under 55.5 – Florida vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers

Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 53.3 points

53.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo

Week 7 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 5-1 (3-0 SEC) 31.0 / 16.7 413.3 / 318.0 Texas 5-0 (1-0 SEC) 45.0 / 7.0 513.4 / 228.2 LSU 4-1 (1-0 SEC) 35.2 / 21.6 467.4 / 353.6 Georgia 4-1 (2-1 SEC) 32.0 / 14.4 421.4 / 298.0 Arkansas 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 33.0 / 19.2 484.8 / 321.5 Missouri 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 31.2 / 17.8 428.6 / 277.6 Tennessee 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 46.0 / 9.4 519.0 / 227.6 Vanderbilt 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 37.6 / 25.6 367.0 / 346.0 Ole Miss 5-1 (1-1 SEC) 44.0 / 7.5 577.0 / 267.7 Alabama 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 44.6 / 20.0 468.2 / 336.2 Oklahoma 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 28.6 / 16.0 297.8 / 324.2 Florida 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 30.2 / 24.4 411.2 / 395.0 South Carolina 3-2 (1-2 SEC) 28.0 / 19.0 360.0 / 296.8 Kentucky 3-2 (1-2 SEC) 22.0 / 13.4 321.6 / 244.2 Mississippi State 1-4 (0-2 SEC) 27.4 / 31.6 380.2 / 437.8 Auburn 2-4 (0-3 SEC) 30.0 / 20.8 444.5 / 337.7

