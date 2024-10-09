SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Week 7 of the 2024 college football season features seven games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include picking Vanderbilt +13.5 against Kentucky as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup.
Best Week 7 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 2.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: UMass +27.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 20.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Oklahoma +14.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 7.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: South Carolina +21.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 16.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 7.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Best Week 7 SEC Total Bets
Under 63.5 – Ole Miss vs. LSU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 54.5 – Missouri vs. UMass
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Total: 48 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Over 50.5 – South Carolina vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 50.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 55.5 – Florida vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 53.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 7 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|5-1 (3-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 16.7
|413.3 / 318.0
|Texas
|5-0 (1-0 SEC)
|45.0 / 7.0
|513.4 / 228.2
|LSU
|4-1 (1-0 SEC)
|35.2 / 21.6
|467.4 / 353.6
|Georgia
|4-1 (2-1 SEC)
|32.0 / 14.4
|421.4 / 298.0
|Arkansas
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 19.2
|484.8 / 321.5
|Missouri
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|31.2 / 17.8
|428.6 / 277.6
|Tennessee
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|46.0 / 9.4
|519.0 / 227.6
|Vanderbilt
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|37.6 / 25.6
|367.0 / 346.0
|Ole Miss
|5-1 (1-1 SEC)
|44.0 / 7.5
|577.0 / 267.7
|Alabama
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|44.6 / 20.0
|468.2 / 336.2
|Oklahoma
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|28.6 / 16.0
|297.8 / 324.2
|Florida
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|30.2 / 24.4
|411.2 / 395.0
|South Carolina
|3-2 (1-2 SEC)
|28.0 / 19.0
|360.0 / 296.8
|Kentucky
|3-2 (1-2 SEC)
|22.0 / 13.4
|321.6 / 244.2
|Mississippi State
|1-4 (0-2 SEC)
|27.4 / 31.6
|380.2 / 437.8
|Auburn
|2-4 (0-3 SEC)
|30.0 / 20.8
|444.5 / 337.7
