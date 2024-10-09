Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 10 Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (0-0-0), the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 10 at Bridgestone Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mavrik Bourque C Out Undisclosed Jason Robertson LW Out Foot

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Stars Season Insights (2023-24)

The Stars’ 294 total goals (3.6 per game) made them the third-best scoring team in the league last season.

Dallas conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

They had the league’s third-best goal differential at +62.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators were 10th in the league in scoring last season (266 goals, 3.2 per game).

Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.

Their +18 goal differential was 14th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-118) Predators (-102) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.