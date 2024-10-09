Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 10
Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (0-0-0), the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 10 at Bridgestone Arena.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mavrik Bourque
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jason Robertson
|LW
|Out
|Foot
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Stars Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Stars’ 294 total goals (3.6 per game) made them the third-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Dallas conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- They had the league’s third-best goal differential at +62.
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators were 10th in the league in scoring last season (266 goals, 3.2 per game).
- Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.
- Their +18 goal differential was 14th in the league.
Stars vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-118)
|Predators (-102)
|6.5
