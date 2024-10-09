Tennessee vs. Florida: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 12 Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) will square off against the Florida Gators (3-2) in SEC action on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Gators are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Florida has won two games against the spread this year.

