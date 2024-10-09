Tennessee vs. Florida: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 12

Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Florida: Odds, spread, and over/under - Oct. 12

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) will square off against the Florida Gators (3-2) in SEC action on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Gators are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-15.5) 55.5 -699 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-15.5) 55.5 -649 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Tennessee (-15.5) 55.5 -699 +500 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.
  • The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
  • Florida has won two games against the spread this year.

