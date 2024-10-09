Week 6 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 8:43 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
If you’re looking for Week 6 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are 14 games on the schedule this week, so there is no shortage of options to wager on. Take a look at the complete list of odds below before putting any money on Derrick Henry, who is -360 to get into the end zone, or any other player to score a touchdown this week.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Top Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Derrick Henry, Ravens (-360)
- Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 6
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-200)
- Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jordan Mason, 49ers (-195)
- Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Jordan Mason’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145)
- Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (-130)
- Week 6: Seahawks vs. 49ers
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Kenneth Walker III’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-125)
- Week 6: Panthers vs. Falcons
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jayden Reed, Packers (-120)
- Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 2
- Bet on Jayden Reed’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
James Conner, Cardinals (-115)
- Week 6: Cardinals vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on James Conner’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Drake London, Falcons (+115)
- Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 3
- Bet on Drake London’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Deebo Samuel, 49ers (+120)
- Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Deebo Samuel’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+125)
- Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Jeremy McNichols’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+125)
- Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Zay Flowers, Ravens (+130)
- Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Zay Flowers’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Lamar Jackson, Ravens (+135)
- Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Lamar Jackson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jayden Daniels, Commanders (+135)
- Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any NFL matchup at FanDuel. Sign up today using our link.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.