Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Brady Skjei will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.

Skjei had 47 points last season, picking up at least one point in 37 different games.

On the power play, he scored one goal, and picked up 11 assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage last season was 7%, and he averaged 2.3 shots per game.

In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 2 47 Points 0 13 Goals 0 34 Assists 0

