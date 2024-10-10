Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Brady Skjei will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.
  • Skjei had 47 points last season, picking up at least one point in 37 different games.
  • On the power play, he scored one goal, and picked up 11 assists.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage last season was 7%, and he averaged 2.3 shots per game.
  • In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
  • The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
80 Games 2
47 Points 0
13 Goals 0
34 Assists 0

