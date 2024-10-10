Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Brady Skjei will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.
- Skjei had 47 points last season, picking up at least one point in 37 different games.
- On the power play, he scored one goal, and picked up 11 assists.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage last season was 7%, and he averaged 2.3 shots per game.
- In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
- The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|80
|Games
|2
|47
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|34
|Assists
|0
