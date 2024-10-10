Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -238, Under: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -238, Under: +180) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg averaged 18:54 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +16.

He had at least one point in 55 games, and had 94 points in total last season.

On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.

He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

In 82 games, he had 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 4 94 Points 4 48 Goals 3 46 Assists 1

