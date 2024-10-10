Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -238, Under: +180)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg averaged 18:54 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +16.
- He had at least one point in 55 games, and had 94 points in total last season.
- On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.
- He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.
- In 82 games, he had 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Stars Defensive Insights
- The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
- The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|4
|94
|Points
|4
|48
|Goals
|3
|46
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.