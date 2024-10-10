Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -238, Under: +180)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg averaged 18:54 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +16.
  • He had at least one point in 55 games, and had 94 points in total last season.
  • On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.
  • He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.
  • In 82 games, he had 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
  • The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 4
94 Points 4
48 Goals 3
46 Assists 1

