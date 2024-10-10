Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday versus the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist averaged 17:31 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

Nyquist picked up at least one point in 53 games last season, and 75 points in total.

He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15%.

In 81 games played last season, he recorded 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +62, it was third-best in the league.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 4 75 Points 5 23 Goals 2 52 Assists 3

