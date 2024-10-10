Hawks vs. Nets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: Hawks (-7.5)

Hawks (-7.5) Total: 220.5

Hawks vs. Nets 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Nets 118.3 Points Avg. 110.4 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.5% Field Goal % 45.6% 36.4% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game averaging 10.8 assists per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on three shots from deep per game.

Bogdanovic racked up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Nets’ Top Players (2023-24)

Cameron Thomas scored 22.5 points per game last season, while grabbing 3.2 rebounds per game averaging 2.9 assists per game.

Thomas was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.2 per game.

Dennis Schroder racked up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home -7.5 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home –

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Hawks – Away +7.5 10/25 Magic – Away – 10/27 Bucks – Home – 10/29 Nuggets – Home – 10/30 Grizzlies – Away – 11/1 Bulls – Home –

