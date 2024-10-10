How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Here you will find info on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 10

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max When: 6:08 PM ET

6:08 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.