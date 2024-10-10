Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Marchessault against the Stars, we have lots of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Marchessault averaged 17:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

Marchessault had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 46 different games.

Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

He recorded a point in 46 games last season, with 15 multiple-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

With a goal differential of +62, it was third-best in the league.

The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 69 Points 5 42 Goals 2 27 Assists 3

