Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Marchessault against the Stars, we have lots of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Marchessault averaged 17:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
  • Marchessault had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 46 different games.
  • Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
  • He recorded a point in 46 games last season, with 15 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Stars Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • With a goal differential of +62, it was third-best in the league.
  • The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 10
69 Points 5
42 Goals 2
27 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup