MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 10 Published 12:17 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Thursday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Yankees squaring off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

To pick up an edge before today’s MLB action, read our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 10

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115

Tigers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105

Guardians -105 Total: 6.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

6.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4

Tigers 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-105) over the Guardians (-115)

Tigers (-105) over the Guardians (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Max

Max Game Time: 6:08 PM ET

6:08 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -155

Royals -155 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +130

Yankees +130 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Yankees 4

Royals 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (130) over the Yankees (-155)

Royals (130) over the Yankees (-155) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Max

Max Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

