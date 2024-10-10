MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 10

Published 12:17 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff outings in a Thursday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Yankees squaring off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

To pick up an edge before today’s MLB action, read our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 10

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115
  • Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105
  • Total: 6.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
  • Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-105) over the Guardians (-115)
  • Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Max
  • Game Time: 6:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Tigers Starter: TBA
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Royals -155
  • Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +130
  • Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Royals 5, Yankees 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Royals (130) over the Yankees (-155)
  • Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Max
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

