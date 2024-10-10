Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.
  • He accumulated at least one point in 55 games, and had 85 points in total last season.
  • He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.
  • Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
  • He registered a point in 55 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
  • The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 4
85 Points 3
23 Goals 0
62 Assists 3

