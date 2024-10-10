Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.

He accumulated at least one point in 55 games, and had 85 points in total last season.

He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.

Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

He registered a point in 55 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 4 85 Points 3 23 Goals 0 62 Assists 3

