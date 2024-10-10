Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly averaged 19:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +6.
  • O’Reilly had 69 points last season, having at least one point in 44 different games.
  • O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • He had a 14.4% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.
  • He registered a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Stars Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • Its +62 goal differential was third-best in the league.
  • The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 4
69 Points 6
26 Goals 1
43 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup