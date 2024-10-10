Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly averaged 19:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +6.
- O’Reilly had 69 points last season, having at least one point in 44 different games.
- O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- He had a 14.4% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.
- He registered a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- Its +62 goal differential was third-best in the league.
- The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|4
|69
|Points
|6
|26
|Goals
|1
|43
|Assists
|5
