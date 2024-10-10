Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly averaged 19:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +6.

O’Reilly had 69 points last season, having at least one point in 44 different games.

O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.

He had a 14.4% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.

He registered a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

Its +62 goal differential was third-best in the league.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 4 69 Points 6 26 Goals 1 43 Assists 5

