Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -195)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos averaged 17:33 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -21.

He picked up at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.

Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

Stamkos averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 2 81 Points 1 40 Goals 0 41 Assists 1

