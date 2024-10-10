Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -195)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos averaged 17:33 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -21.
- He picked up at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.
- Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.
- Stamkos averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.3%.
- In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
- The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|79
|Games
|2
|81
|Points
|1
|40
|Goals
|0
|41
|Assists
|1
