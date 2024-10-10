Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -195)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos averaged 17:33 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -21.
  • He picked up at least one point in 50 games, and had 81 points in total last season.
  • Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.3%.
  • In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
  • The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
79 Games 2
81 Points 1
40 Goals 0
41 Assists 1

