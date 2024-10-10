Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 12 Published 8:44 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

According to our computer model, the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers will take down the Florida Gators when the two teams come together at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, which starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-14) Under (57) Tennessee 36, Florida 18

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.3% in this game.

The Volunteers have covered the spread three times in four games.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Tennessee has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 57, 2.3 points fewer than the average total in Tennessee games thus far this season.

Florida Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Gators.

The Gators have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Three of the Gators’ five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for the Florida this season is 2.3 points lower than this game’s over/under.

Volunteers vs. Gators 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 46 9.4 70 1.5 38 12.5 Florida 30.2 24.4 27.3 27 45 28

