Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 6 Published 2:52 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

Bookmakers expect a close game when the Tennessee Titans (1-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 in a matchup between AFC South foes at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

The Titans’ betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Colts.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Tennessee’s four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Indianapolis’ record against the spread in 2024 is 4-1-0.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Colts are 3-0.

Of five Indianapolis games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

