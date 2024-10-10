Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

In 36 of 82 games last season, Forsberg scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

He scored three goals versus the Stars last season in four games (14 shots).

He posted 13 goals (plus 19 assists) on the power play.

He posted a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

