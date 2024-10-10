Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

Nyquist scored in 22 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In four games against the Stars last season, he took five shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, Nyquist produced five goals and 19 assists.

He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 15% of them.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

