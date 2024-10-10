Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He took 35 shots in 10 games against the Stars last season, and scored two goals.

Marchessault posted eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

He posted a 15.8% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.