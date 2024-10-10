Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Stars?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In four games against the Stars last season, he did not score. He attempted eight shots in those games.
- He posted nine goals (plus 24 assists) on the power play.
- Josi’s shooting percentage last season was 8.6%. He averaged 3.3 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Stars 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.