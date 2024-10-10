Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.

He did not score versus the Stars last season in two games (five shots).

Stamkos tallied 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

