Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 6 Published 5:40 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Nissan Stadium in an AFC South showdown.

Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Titans favored and the difference between the two is three points.

Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Titans have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Colts have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Indianapolis has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colts (+2.5)

Colts (+2.5) The Titans have covered the spread one time over four games with a set spread.

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Colts have put together a record of 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

In games this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more, Indianapolis has gone 3-0 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)

Over (43) These teams average a combined 43.6 points per game, 0.6 more points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the point total in this game.

Two of the Titans’ four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Colts’ five games with a set total.

