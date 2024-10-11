CGHS holds job shadowing day for students Published 2:36 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

“All education is career education”, says Daniel Satterfield, Claiborne County’s Career and Technical Education Director. However, try as one may, a school cannot completely replicate all workplace environments and their daily activities.

So, on October 3, Industry 4.0 students at Cumberland Gap High School had the opportunity to spend the day immersed in learning at various worksites in Claiborne County and the surrounding area as participants in Job Shadowing Day. These students spent the day gaining a better understanding of the workplace environment and various careers.

Job shadowing gives students the opportunity to not only be a part of a workplace, but to envision themselves in that career someday. Sophomore student Sara Stamper, who shadowed a nurse practitioner, verbalized this when she commented, “It’s everything I see myself doing in the future.”

Additionally, it was enjoyable for the students. When describing her experience at Elevation Physical and Occupational Therapy, freshman Natalee Davis said, “I had a great time. I enjoyed people including me like I worked there. It was very fun.”

Mary Ava Newton, who shadowed Sarah Barnard at FMC echoed that sentiment when she said, “I don’t think I’ve had that much fun in a while.”

Students shadowed various jobs in healthcare, agriculture, construction, welding, mechanics, public safety, business, and more. Individuals in the community eagerly shared their experience and knowledge with these students. One student traveled as far as Gatlinburg to get the opportunity to job shadow in her desired career field of marine biology.

Thank you to the businesses who allowed students to complete a job shadowing experience with them this year:

Barton Esthetic and Family Dentistry

Candida Sullivan, Author

Carter Welding

Claiborne County Finance

Claiborne Medical Center

Clayton Giles

Combs Equipment

Elevation Physical and Occupational Therapy

Family Medical Center

Harrogate Hospital for Animals

Harrogate Plant and Produce

Hickory Corner Farms

Homesteader Trailers

Kinder Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

LaFollette Veterinary Services

Livesay Family Medicine

LMU Security

Middlesboro ARH Hospital

Pamela Cavins, NP

Precision Apparel

Propelling Aviation

The Real Deal Diesel

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

Russell Veterinary Services

Slusher Family Dental

Wright and Wright Dental