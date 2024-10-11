CGHS holds job shadowing day for students
Published 2:36 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
The Real Deal Diesel hosted Braydon Boyd, a Cumberland Gap High School Industry 4.0 student, for Job Shadowing Day on October 3, 2024.
Briley Colinger had a real hands-on experience while shadowing veterinarian Ann Shipley at Hickory Corner Farms.
Aaron King and the folks at Clayton Giles were extremely hospitable to Seth Ayers, Jake Carroll, and Curtis Hunley. These boys were able to learn about several job opportunities at their facility.
Betsy Maples at Claiborne Medical Center allowed several students to job shadow. Brinley Pendleton shadowed a nurse there.
Chloe Sharp enjoyed shadowing in radiology at Claiborne Medical Center. She learned about MRIs.
Madilyn Daniels learned about being an ultrasound technician at Claiborne Medical Center.
Jody and Heather Lawson are always eager to help students. They allowed Grayson Bryant to see an agricultural business in action.
Gracie Johnson was so excited about her job shadowing experience at Kinder Family and Cosmetic Dentistry where she witnessed several dental procedures as Dr. Kinder explained the procedures.
Gavin Surber loved his experience learning about welding at Homesteader Trailers. Although the school did not realize when giving Gavin his placement, he ended up getting to spend time on the job with “Grampy”.
Lilian Hudson hopes to be an author someday like Candida Sullivan.
LaFollette Veterinary Service kindly allowed Jennabeth Daniels to job shadow as they cared for animals.
Katie Lawson enjoyed learning at Wright and Wright Dental in Harrogate.
Jacob Claggett, a sophomore at Cumberland Gap, has found a wonderful mentor in Bobby Loomis of Propelling Aviation.
Karissa Lowe learned so much from her mentor at ARH that she returned to school explaining technical information about conducting an effective ultrasound.
Katana Russell wants to protect her community some day. LMU Security allowed her to learn more about what that entails.
Mahala Walker was so excited to shadow Dr. Oller at Harrogate Hospital for Animals. She was able to witness a few surgeries to supplement the learning she has received at CGHS in the veterinary science program.
Jessie Jo Davis spent her day going between watching a dentist and dental hygienist at Slusher Family Dental.
Maybree Collingsworth, who is interested in working in payroll, shadowed at Claiborne County Finance. She enjoyed meeting people in the various county departments for whom this office runs payroll.
Kaitlyn Garland and Lexus Ayers spent the day in the lab at Claiborne Medical Center. Kaitlyn is considering being a lab technician and Lexus would like to work in forensics.
Natalee Davis had so much fun shadowing Kierstyn Arnold at Elevation Physical and Occupational Therapy.
The gentlemen at Combs Equipment showed Hunter Rice a wonderful day as he learned about welding.
Russell Veterinary Services allowed Payton Brunsma to spend the day at their clinic. Payton was able to see surgery on a cat, dogs getting dental work, and help an injured dog.
Brandy Branscomb shadowed a dental hygienist at Barton Esthetic and Family Dentistry.
Shiann Bush is interested in a career in business. Dennis and Carmen at Precision Apparel showed her daily business activities and helped her to learn about the joys and challenges of being an entrepreneur.
Sara Stamper shadowed Pam Cavins who is a nurse practitioner at Dr. Barry’s medical office.
John Carter allowed Holden Surber, who is interested in diesel mechanics, to shadow for his business.
Lily Daniels and MaKayla Wight, sophomores at Cumberland Gap High School, both want to have careers in the medical profession and shadowed a nurse practitioner.
“All education is career education”, says Daniel Satterfield, Claiborne County’s Career and Technical Education Director. However, try as one may, a school cannot completely replicate all workplace environments and their daily activities.
So, on October 3, Industry 4.0 students at Cumberland Gap High School had the opportunity to spend the day immersed in learning at various worksites in Claiborne County and the surrounding area as participants in Job Shadowing Day. These students spent the day gaining a better understanding of the workplace environment and various careers.
Job shadowing gives students the opportunity to not only be a part of a workplace, but to envision themselves in that career someday. Sophomore student Sara Stamper, who shadowed a nurse practitioner, verbalized this when she commented, “It’s everything I see myself doing in the future.”
Additionally, it was enjoyable for the students. When describing her experience at Elevation Physical and Occupational Therapy, freshman Natalee Davis said, “I had a great time. I enjoyed people including me like I worked there. It was very fun.”
Mary Ava Newton, who shadowed Sarah Barnard at FMC echoed that sentiment when she said, “I don’t think I’ve had that much fun in a while.”
Students shadowed various jobs in healthcare, agriculture, construction, welding, mechanics, public safety, business, and more. Individuals in the community eagerly shared their experience and knowledge with these students. One student traveled as far as Gatlinburg to get the opportunity to job shadow in her desired career field of marine biology.
