How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 12 Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

Saturday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the article below.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 8 goals)

Of Nashville’s 88 games last season, 35 finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals.

Detroit played 46 games last season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

These two teams scored 6.6 goals per game between them, 0.1 more than this one’s total.

Combined, these teams gave up 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s over/under.

In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Red Wings were ninth.

The Predators were 13th in the league in goals conceded, and the Red Wings were 24th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -120

The Predators were 27-17 when favored on the moneyline last season.

Nashville went 23-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators’ implied win probability is 54.5%.

Red Wings Moneyline: +100

The Red Wings were an underdog 54 times last season, and upset their opponent 23 times.

Detroit was 20-31 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 50.0% chance to win.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 5, Detroit 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player a season ago for Nashville, tallied 94 points on the season.

Having scored 23 goals and adding 62 assists a year ago, Roman Josi was an important piece of the offense for Nashville over the course 82 games.

Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points for Nashville in 79 games a season ago, scoring on 15.3% of his shots and putting up 40 goals and 41 assists.

Across 64 games played, Juuse Saros had a goaltending record of 35-24-5 last season. During those games, he yielded 173 goals while recording 1672 saves.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond collected 41 assists and 31 goals in 82 games last season, for 72 points.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin racked up 69 total points (0.9 per game), with 33 goals and 36 assists.

Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat had 67 points, courtesy of 27 goals (third on team) and 40 assists (second).

Detroit’s Cam Talbot was 27-20-6 last season, allowing 130 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (13th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings – Away -120 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home –

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Penguins L 6-3 Home -149 10/12/2024 Predators – Home +100 10/14/2024 Rangers – Away – 10/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 10/19/2024 Predators – Away –

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

