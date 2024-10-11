How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 12
Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
Saturday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the article below.
Predators vs. Red Wings Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 8 goals)
- Of Nashville’s 88 games last season, 35 finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals.
- Detroit played 46 games last season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
- These two teams scored 6.6 goals per game between them, 0.1 more than this one’s total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s over/under.
- In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Red Wings were ninth.
- The Predators were 13th in the league in goals conceded, and the Red Wings were 24th.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -120
- The Predators were 27-17 when favored on the moneyline last season.
- Nashville went 23-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators’ implied win probability is 54.5%.
Red Wings Moneyline: +100
- The Red Wings were an underdog 54 times last season, and upset their opponent 23 times.
- Detroit was 20-31 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 50.0% chance to win.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 5, Detroit 3
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player a season ago for Nashville, tallied 94 points on the season.
- Having scored 23 goals and adding 62 assists a year ago, Roman Josi was an important piece of the offense for Nashville over the course 82 games.
- Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points for Nashville in 79 games a season ago, scoring on 15.3% of his shots and putting up 40 goals and 41 assists.
- Across 64 games played, Juuse Saros had a goaltending record of 35-24-5 last season. During those games, he yielded 173 goals while recording 1672 saves.
Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Detroit’s Lucas Raymond collected 41 assists and 31 goals in 82 games last season, for 72 points.
- Detroit’s Dylan Larkin racked up 69 total points (0.9 per game), with 33 goals and 36 assists.
- Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat had 67 points, courtesy of 27 goals (third on team) and 40 assists (second).
- Detroit’s Cam Talbot was 27-20-6 last season, allowing 130 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (13th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Stars
|L 4-3
|Home
|+110
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Away
|-120
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|–
Red Wings’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Penguins
|L 6-3
|Home
|-149
|10/12/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+100
|10/14/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
|10/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/19/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
