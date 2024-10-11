How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Friday, October 11, 2024
In a Friday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
We’ve got what you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 11
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:33 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: TBA
San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.