How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Friday, October 11, 2024

In a Friday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see.

We’ve got what you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 11

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:33 PM ET

4:33 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: TBA

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)

