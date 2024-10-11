MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 11 Published 6:13 am Friday, October 11, 2024

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Friday lineup sure to please include the San Diego Padres playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Before today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 11

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets

Mets Moneyline Underdog: Phillies

Phillies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Phillies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:33 PM ET

4:33 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: TBA

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145

Dodgers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120

Padres +120 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)

Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)

