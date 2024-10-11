October 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:12 am Friday, October 11, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.

You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 11 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Winnipeg Jets 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.