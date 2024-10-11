October 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:12 am Friday, October 11, 2024
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.
You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch October 11 NHL Games
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Winnipeg Jets
|8:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.