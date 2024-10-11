Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 12

Published 7:42 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators ready for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Juuse Saros G Questionable Lower Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeff Petry D Questionable Upper Body
Jack Campbell G Out Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
  • Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their +18 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the NHL.
  • Detroit allowed 3.3 goals per game (273 in total), 24th in the league.
  • They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-115) Red Wings (-104) 6.5

