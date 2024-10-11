Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12

Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 12

Star runner Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) face the Florida Gators (3-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Tennessee vs. Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 589 YDS / 12 TD / 117.8 YPG / 6.5 YPC
8 REC / 81 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 1,048 YDS (66.4%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
134 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 26.8 RUSH YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 306 YDS / 3 TD / 61.2 YPG / 7.5 YPC
Dont’e Thornton WR 8 REC / 284 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG
Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Joshua Josephs DL 6 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Will Brooks DB 6 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Dominic Bailey DL 4 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Florida Key Players

Name Position Stats
Montrell Johnson RB 288 YDS / 4 TD / 57.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC
12 REC / 56 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.2 REC YPG
Graham Mertz QB 666 YDS (77.2%) / 5 TD / 2 INT
45 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 9.0 RUSH YPG
Elijhah Badger WR 17 REC / 346 YDS / 2 TD / 69.2 YPG
DJ Lagway QB 667 YDS (69.1%) / 4 TD / 3 INT
George Gumbs DL 15 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Tyreak Sapp DL 15 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Grayson Howard LB 22 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Sharif Denson DB 15 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Miami (FL) L 41-17
9/7/2024 vs. Samford W 45-7
9/14/2024 vs. Texas A&M L 33-20
9/21/2024 at Mississippi State W 45-28
10/5/2024 vs. UCF W 24-13
10/12/2024 at Tennessee
10/19/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/2/2024 vs. Georgia
11/9/2024 at Texas
11/16/2024 vs. LSU
11/23/2024 vs. Ole Miss
11/30/2024 at Florida State

