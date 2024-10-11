Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12
Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
Star runner Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) face the Florida Gators (3-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium.
Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.
Tennessee vs. Florida Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|589 YDS / 12 TD / 117.8 YPG / 6.5 YPC
8 REC / 81 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|1,048 YDS (66.4%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
134 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 26.8 RUSH YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|306 YDS / 3 TD / 61.2 YPG / 7.5 YPC
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|8 REC / 284 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG
|Tyre West
|DL
|9 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|6 TKL / 1.0 TFL
|Will Brooks
|DB
|6 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Dominic Bailey
|DL
|4 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Florida Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Montrell Johnson
|RB
|288 YDS / 4 TD / 57.6 YPG / 5.0 YPC
12 REC / 56 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.2 REC YPG
|Graham Mertz
|QB
|666 YDS (77.2%) / 5 TD / 2 INT
45 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 9.0 RUSH YPG
|Elijhah Badger
|WR
|17 REC / 346 YDS / 2 TD / 69.2 YPG
|DJ Lagway
|QB
|667 YDS (69.1%) / 4 TD / 3 INT
|George Gumbs
|DL
|15 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Tyreak Sapp
|DL
|15 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Grayson Howard
|LB
|22 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Sharif Denson
|DB
|15 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Miami (FL)
|L 41-17
|9/7/2024
|vs. Samford
|W 45-7
|9/14/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|L 33-20
|9/21/2024
|at Mississippi State
|W 45-28
|10/5/2024
|vs. UCF
|W 24-13
|10/12/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Texas
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. LSU
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Florida State
|–