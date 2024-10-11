Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 13
Published 4:38 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
Next up on the docket for the Tennessee Titans (1-3) is a home AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
The game is on TV, if you’re searching for how to watch.
Oct 13, 2024: Titans vs. Colts Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|246 YDS / 2 TD / 61.5 YPG / 4 YPC
13 REC / 87 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.8 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|604 YDS (68.4%) / 4 TD / 6 INT
91 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|9 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD / 35.3 YPG
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|87 YDS / 1 TD / 21.8 YPG / 3.2 YPC
12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|18 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|31 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|29 TKL / 3 TFL
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|19 TKL / 2 TFL
Titans Injuries
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 72 ATT | 349 YDS | 4 TDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 4 GP
- Injury: Collarbone
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 19 ATT | 62 YDS | 2 TDs
- Injury: Back
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 37 TAR | 22 REC | 238 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 26 TAR | 20 REC | 173 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Neck
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 2 GP
- Injury: Oblique
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Passing Stats: 77-for-39 | 654 YDS | 3 TDs | 6 INTs
- Rushing Stats: 21 ATT | 141 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Quadricep
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
Jonathan Taylor | RB (Out)
Braden Smith | OT (Unspecified)
Trey Sermon | RB (Unspecified)
Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Unspecified)
Josh Downs | WR (Unspecified)
Ryan Kelly | C (Unspecified)
Anthony Richardson | QB (Unspecified)
Kwity Paye | DE (Unspecified)
Kenny Moore II | CB (Unspecified)
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Colts Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|349 YDS / 4 TD / 87.3 YPG / 4.8 YPC
6 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19.3 REC YPG
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|13 REC / 368 YDS / 3 TD / 73.6 YPG
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|654 YDS (50.6%) / 3 TD / 6 INT
141 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 35.3 RUSH YPG
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|527 YDS (70%) / 5 TD / 0 INT
25 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12.5 RUSH YPG
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|54 TKL / 3 TFL
|Nick Cross
|SAF
|52 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|31 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 6 PD
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|51 TKL / 0 TFL
Colts Injuries
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Texans
|L 29-27
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|at Packers
|L 16-10
|FOX
|9/22/2024
|Bears
|W 21-16
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|Steelers
|W 27-24
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|at Jaguars
|L 37-34
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|at Titans
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|Dolphins
|–
|FOX
|10/27/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|11/3/2024
|at Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/10/2024
|Bills
|–
|CBS
|11/17/2024
|at Jets
|–
|NBC
|11/24/2024
|Lions
|–
|FOX
|12/1/2024
|at Patriots
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|at Broncos
|–
|CBS
|12/22/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|at Giants
|–
|–
|TBD
|Jaguars
|–
|–