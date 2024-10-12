Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. If you’re considering a bet on Skjei against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.
- Skjei picked up at least one point in 37 games last season, and 47 points in total.
- He had one goal on the power play, plus 11 assists.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage last season was 7%, and he averaged 2.3 shots per game.
- In 80 games played last season, he recorded 47 points, with nine multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|80
|Games
|3
|47
|Points
|1
|13
|Goals
|1
|34
|Assists
|0
