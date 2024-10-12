Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. If you’re considering a bet on Skjei against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.

Skjei picked up at least one point in 37 games last season, and 47 points in total.

He had one goal on the power play, plus 11 assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage last season was 7%, and he averaged 2.3 shots per game.

In 80 games played last season, he recorded 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 80 Games 3 47 Points 1 13 Goals 1 34 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.