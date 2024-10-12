Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings play on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Forsberg had a plus-minus rating of +16, and averaged 18:54 on the ice.
  • Forsberg had at least one point in 55 games last season, and 94 points in total.
  • On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.
  • He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.
  • In 82 games played last season, he recorded 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.
  • It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
94 Points 4
48 Goals 3
46 Assists 1

