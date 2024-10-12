Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Nyquist in the Predators-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.
- Nyquist had 75 points last season, having at least one point in 53 different games.
- He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.
- He took 1.9 shots per game, scoring on 15% of them.
- He put up a point in 53 games last season, with 18 multiple-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
- Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|81
|Games
|2
|75
|Points
|4
|23
|Goals
|2
|52
|Assists
|2
