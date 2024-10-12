Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Nyquist in the Predators-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.
  • Nyquist had 75 points last season, having at least one point in 53 different games.
  • He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.
  • He took 1.9 shots per game, scoring on 15% of them.
  • He put up a point in 53 games last season, with 18 multiple-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
  • Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
81 Games 2
75 Points 4
23 Goals 2
52 Assists 2

