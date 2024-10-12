Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

Published 5:19 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Hornets Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

The Atlanta Hawks have a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Tickets

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Hornets 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Hornets
118.3 Points Avg. 106.6
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 116.8
46.5% Field Goal % 46%
36.4% Three Point % 35.5%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season, while grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game averaging 10.8 assists per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He knocked down three shots from deep per game.
  • Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hornets’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Miles Bridges contributed 21 points per game last season while adding 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
  • Brandon Miller made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
  • Miller averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Nets Home
10/25 Hornets Home
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away

Go see the Hawks or Hornets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hornets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Rockets Away
10/25 Hawks Away
10/26 Heat Home
10/30 Raptors Home
11/1 Celtics Home
11/2 Celtics Home
11/4 Timberwolves Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on TV or Streaming Live - October 12

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on TV or Streaming Live – October 12

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 12

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 12

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 13

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup